CPO Khaw Kok Chin receives letter warning him to stop harassing ‘ah longs’, accompanied by six pieces of ‘hell money’.

PETALING JAYA: The police are tracking down suspects who threatened the Penang police chief for acting against unlicensed moneylenders, or “ah longs”.

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said he had received a report of a letter sent to Penang police chief Khaw Kok Chin on June 1, warning him and the state police headquarters to stop harassing the unlicensed moneylenders.

“The note contained criminal threats against the Penang police chief, stating that they (the moneylenders) will set fire to shops and police stations if the warning was not heeded,” Acryl Sani said in a statement today.

The letter also contained six pieces of “hell money”, similar to those used as offerings to ancestor spirits during Chinese funerals or the Hungry Ghost Festival.

“The investigation is being conducted by the criminal investigation division, northeast district police headquarters, under Section 507 of the Penal Code, which is the offence of criminal intimidation through anonymous communication,” Acryl Sani said.

He said the police will take serious action against those who threaten or prevent police officers from carrying out their duties.