The DAP veteran and late PAS spiritual adviser were among the 26 who were awarded the Panglima Setia Mahkota in conjunction with the King’s birthday.

PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang and the late PAS spiritual adviser Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat were among the 839 recipients of federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday today.

Nik Aziz and Lim were awarded the Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), the second-highest federal award which carries the “Tan Sri” honorific. They were among 26 individuals who received the award this year.

The others include Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, two former federal ministers Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Anifah Aman.

Wan Junaidi, from Sarawak, is the former law minister, while Anifah served as foreign minister from 2009 to 2018. Anifah, a Sabahan, is currently a senator in the Dewan Negara.

Lim had in March last year announced he was quitting politics for good. Nik Aziz, who died in 2015, also served as Kelantan menteri besar from 1990 to 2013.

Other prominent individuals who were conferred with the PSM award were navy chief Abdul Rahman Ayob, army chief Mohammad Ab Rahman, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Abdul Rahman Sebli, Federal Court judge Nalini Pathmanathan, and former Federal Court judge, Zawawi Salleh.

Also receiving the PSM were Petronas president and CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz and veteran composer Ahmad Nawab.

Meanwhile, 28 individuals received the Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) award and four others the Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) award, both of which carry the “Datuk” title.

Five of the 28 who received the PJN award were former national badminton players.

They are Teh Kew San, Billie Ng, Tan Yee Khan, Yew Cheng Hoe and Tan Aik Huang.

Former legendary doubles shuttler, Ng Boon Bee was also posthumously recognised with the PJN award.

Ng, who helped the country clinch the Thomas Cup title in 1967, died last year. He was 84.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.