Male foreigner nabbed after 15-year-old lodges police report on incident in Cheras.

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested a male foreigner who allegedly molested a 15-year-old boy in a toilet of a shopping mall in Cheras yesterday.

Cheras police chief Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the arrest followed a report filed by the boy at noon.

In a statement, he said the suspect has been remanded until June 9.

The case is being investigated under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for sexual assault on a child, punishable with imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and whipping upon conviction.