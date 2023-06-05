Two-year-old’s grandfather found her coughing, vomiting and having difficulty breathing, with a vape device lying near her.

PETALING JAYA: A two-year-old girl is believed to have suffered acute nicotine poisoning in Bera, Pahang, on May 30.

A health ministry statement tonight said the child’s grandfather found her coughing, vomiting and having difficulty breathing, Bernama reported.

A disposable electronic cigarette (vape) device was found on the floor near her.

“The girl is suspected to have inhaled or swallowed the liquid from the disposable e-cigarette device,” the ministry said.

“She has since been sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh as she needed respiratory assistance at the children’s intensive care unit.”

It said the girl was reported to have had two seizures while undergoing treatment but was now stable and breathing without the aid of a ventilator.

“The result of a urine test showed the presence of a high level of nicotine. The electronic cigarette device which was found has been sent to the laboratory for further testing.

“Nicotine poisoning due to the use of tobacco or electronic cigarette liquid can cause acute effects such as heart palpitation, vomiting and seizure,” it said.