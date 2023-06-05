Video shows car with blue beacon light trying to flag down motorist near Sedenak exit on North-South Highway.

JOHOR BAHRU: The police are searching for three men believed to be impersonating police personnel and chasing a vehicle at Km41.5 of the North-South Highway near the Sedenak exit in Kulai, as shown in a video that went viral on social media today.

Acting Kulai police chief Yusof Othman said the station received a report regarding the 27-second video from a policeman at about 1.50pm.

“A video uploaded by the owner of the ‘Freeman Gan WT’ account on Facebook showed him being chased by a car with individuals posing as policemen while he was travelling from Singapore to Genting Highlands on the highway.

“The suspects were believed to be wearing face masks and using a blue beacon light while making hand gestures for the victim to stop his vehicle,” Yusof said in a statement.

However, he said, no report has been lodged by the driver, and the police were still trying to trace the owners of the two vehicles.