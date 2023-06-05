The former Umno Youth chief responds, after Hishammuddin Hussein slams ‘snide remarks’ directed at suspended members.

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin, who was sacked from Umno in January, said his former party would be wiped out in the upcoming state elections.

Khairy said this in response to Hishammuddin Hussein, who himself was suspended from Umno a little over five months ago, after Hishammuddin hit out at the “sarcastic invitation” by two of the party’s leaders to the Umno annual general assembly.

Hishammuddin had, in an Instagram post, said many members missed the “old Umno” which did not make snide remarks towards suspended members.

The former defence minister said such a cynical gesture would be detrimental to Umno as it would not sit well with the grassroots.

Khairy said the state elections, expected to be held by July, would see Umno “bungkus” (wiped out).

“It’s their loss bro, we move on,” the former Umno Youth chief said.

On Saturday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party had decided to open the doors to its upcoming general assembly to former members who missed such gatherings, even if they were not delegates.

“These former members can be observers outside the hall when the assembly takes place,” he was quoted as saying.

It was also reported that Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had jokingly “invited” leaders who were recently expelled from the party to attend the assembly, scheduled to take place from June 7 to 10.

On Jan 27, Umno sacked Khairy for breaching party discipline during the 15th general election, along with former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar.

Hishammuddin and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan were suspended for six years.