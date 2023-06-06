The case is being investigated under the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman will record Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor’s statement tomorrow over his claim that Penang belongs to Kedah.

The federal police headquarters said the investigation was being held under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements that lead to public alarm and distress, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network service.

“This case is still being investigated,” it said in a statement today.

Sanusi has reiterated his belief that Kedah “owns Penang”, asserting that the territory of the sultanate extended to Balik Pulau on Penang island.

He reportedly said Kedah and Penang do not have a border because Penang still belongs to Kedah, claiming further that Kedah only shares a border with Perak and Perlis.

He also said that historical and academic studies supported his claim.

This prompted DAP’s Jelutong MP RSN Rayer to lodge a police report against Sanusi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said police have handed part of the investigation paper on Sanusi’s claim to the attorney-general.