KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has dismissed Zuraida Kamaruddin’s application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Zuraida, a former Ampang MP, is seeking a court declaration that she is the rightful president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

Justice Amarjeet Singh said the court cannot make inquiries into the affairs of political parties under Section 18C of the Societies Act 1966.

“Moreover, this court (High Court) is also bound by the binding precedent set by the Court of Appeal,” he said in a brief oral ruling.

