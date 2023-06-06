A directive issued in May says the remaining members must be independent appointments recommended by the hospital directors.

PETALING JAYA: A directive issued by the health ministry will see 75% of the 20 members of the board of visitors of all public hospitals appointed directly by the minister.

The directive was issued to the 139 public hospitals nationwide on May 19 by the deputy secretary-general (finance) of the ministry, Norazman Ayob.

According to the directive, the board members are agents “linking the hospital to the community to publicise the services provided by the medical institutions”.

Board members are also tasked with clarifying the healthcare delivery system to the public and to safeguard the hospitals’ reputation.

Norazman said health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa can select any individual she thinks has the potential of carrying out the role effectively.

He said the remaining 25% of the members must be independent appointments recommended by the hospital directors.

The independent members must comprise those from various professional backgrounds.

“Among them are businessmen, professionals and community representatives. Their appointments must be supported by the hospital directors before being endorsed by the state health directors,” he said, adding that they must also be knowledgeable on healthcare matters.

Those appointed should not have criminal records or are bankrupt.

MPs and assemblymen cannot be appointed to the visitors’ boards, he said.

The directive said the period of membership has also been increased by a year to three, adding that an appointee can only be a member of one board at any one time.

It said the board is required to meet at least thrice a year or a maximum of six times, with members given an allowance of RM100 for each meeting.

Board members should visit hospitals at least twice a year with additional visits requiring special permission from the hospital director.