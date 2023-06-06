Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says authorities will begin with improved maintenance of drains.

KLANG: The natural resources, environment and climate change ministry will immediately implement a flood mitigation plan as a long-term solution to deal with inundations in Klang, minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

He said this will start with more frequent maintenance of the drains.

“The long-term solution is implementing flood mitigation plans for the Batu Enam, Kapar Kecil and Kapar Besar rivers,” he said after visiting Pekan Meru and Bandar Bukit Raja, which were hit by flash floods on Sunday.

“It was reported that 50 to 100 houses were inundated to a depth of between 10cm and 50cm, and forced the evacuation of 20 families.”

Nik Nazmi said the flash floods occurred because of heavy rain that lasted for more than three hours and coincided with the high tide.

“In addition, the internal drainage system could not accommodate a large volume of water because river levels were already high,” he said.

He said the telemetry station at Kampung Perepat, Kapar, recorded up to 98.5mm of rainfall, while Binjai River in Meru rose 4.38m, well above danger level.