PN’s Khairil Nizam Khirudin says they are not boycotting proceedings but are merely not taking part in the debate on the Auditor-General’s Report.

KUALA LUMPUR: Not a single opposition MP is in the Dewan Rakyat for the ongoing debate on the 2021 Auditor-General’s Report, according to Pakatan Harapan MPs.

At 2.45pm, Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Alice Lau said “no opposition MPs” were present. Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) said the opposition benches were still empty as at 2.51pm.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs said earlier a debate on the report was not warranted as the matter fell under the purview of the Public Accounts Committee.

Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) denied that the opposition was boycotting the proceedings. Instead, he said, they merely did not wish to take part in the debate.

Khairil, who is also PAS’ information chief, said PN had already agreed with the contents of the report. Therefore, there was no need for it to be debated in Parliament, he said.

However, Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) said it was actually part of “history” that MPs can now freely debate the A-G’s report.

The PKR communications director said it was silly of PN MPs to refuse to take part in the debate with the excuse that it was not conventional to do so.

“While the world has moved forward and we are trying our best to catch up, they have shown the world their rows of empty chairs.

“It is really difficult to wake up someone that chooses to remain asleep,” he said on Twitter.

Earlier, the opposition claimed that debating the 2021 A-G’s report contravened the Dewan Rakyat’s standing orders. Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) said the report had been vetted by the Public Accounts Committee and further debate would only waste the Dewan Rakyat’s time.

But government backbenchers accused the opposition of not wanting supposed misdeeds from the PN-led government to come to light.

Speaker Johari Abdul later ruled that the report must be debated for the sake of national interest because the PAC’s proceedings were never made public.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.