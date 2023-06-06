The law and institutional reform minister questions why the opposition fears having the report tabled.

KUALA LUMPUR: The previous government led by Perikatan Nasional denied Parliament the opportunity to examine the 2021 Auditor-General’s Report, says law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said.

In her winding-up speech after the debate on the report, Azalina questioned why the opposition “feared” having it tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.

“If no state of emergency was declared, we could have debated it back then.

“We are discussing this in 2023 because the ones who closed the doors to the ‘house of democracy’ were none other than (PN) themselves,” she said.

On Jan 12, 2021, a state of emergency was declared due to the Covid-19 pandemic until Aug 1 that year. Parliament was suspended during that period.

Earlier today, the opposition refused to participate in the debate on the report, claiming it violated parliamentary standing orders and was unconstitutional.

