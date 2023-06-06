The group also laments the removal of a video of the May 30 meeting from the city council’s YouTube channel without explanation.

PETALING JAYA: A group of 20 residents’ associations has expressed “grave concern” after 19 of the 24 Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) councillors walked out of a meeting following a disagreement over decision-making powers last week.

In a statement, the group said the law was very clear on the role and functions of the councillors as well as that decisions are to be made by a majority of those present at a meeting.

“We are therefore very concerned that for at least the second time in recent history, our councillors are being forced to uphold the procedures and integrity of the decision-making process, and the interests of the community, by leaving the meeting,” the group said.

It also said it was very disappointed over the removal of a video of the meeting from the city council’s YouTube channel without any explanation.

“If there was nothing wrong with the process, why remove the video?

“It should be reinstated so that all PJ residents have the right to view and make up their own minds,” it said.

“We stand in solidarity with the 19 brave councillors who stood up for PJ residents and call for the city council to ensure that all procedures are duly followed in the processing of approvals,” it said.

On May 30, city councillor Terence Tan said an MBPJ meeting ended abruptly after 19 of the 24 city councillors staged a walkout over a disagreement on the approval process for a plot of land on Lorong Sultan that had been slated for development.

In response, Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the walkout was caused by a misunderstanding.

The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) then urged Petaling Jaya mayor Azhan Amir to explain the change in procedural matters, questioning the move “to completely shut the 19 councillors out of the decision-making process”.

In 2018, 10 members had also walked out of a meeting following a disagreement over development plans for the Lorong Sultan A&W outlet site.