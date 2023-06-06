However, Ifrah Hassan Mohamed is expected to be released into the custody of the immigration department for deportation after a one-third remission on her sentence.

SHAH ALAM: The High Court today sentenced a Somalian woman to five years in jail after she pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possessing 15.6kg of cathinone drugs.

The drug is chemically similar to amphetamines and cocaine.

Judicial commissioner Wendy Ooi ordered Ifrah Hassan Mohamed, 38, to begin her jail term on Sept 25, 2019, the day she was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang.

Lawyer K Shalvin, however, expects the prisons department to accord Ifrah a one-third remission of the sentence on account of her good behaviour. This will entitle her to be released into the custody of the immigration department for immediate deportation to her home country.

Ifrah was originally charged with trafficking the drugs.

Three prosecution witnesses, including a chemist, testified in her trial, which began in February.

Shalvin, who was assisted by Gabriel Susayen, then made representations to the attorney-general’s chambers for a reduction in the charge.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farhana Athirah Yaacob informed the court today the attorney-general had accepted Ifrah’s representation, which paved the way for a reduction in the charge.