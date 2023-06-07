Perlis and Melaka have low water reserves while Kedah and Kelantan have no reserves, says minister.

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities are on alert over seven dams in the country due to dry weather, according to natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the dams affected are Bukit Merah in Perak, which is at 35% capacity; Muda (39.4%) and Malut (54.25%) in Kedah; Teluk Bahang (45.8%) and Ayer Itam (46.10%) in Penang; Timah Tasoh (46.17%) in Perlis; and Sembrong Barat (55.97%) in Johor.

“While the minimum and critical water levels differ for each dam, an alert level is triggered when the capacity dips below 60% and the critical level when it drops to 30%,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Nik Nazmi said the decrease in rainfall had also led to lower river levels, in turn increasing the risk of saltwater intrusion, which might affect water supply quality.

He said 352 water treatment plants in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan were operating normally, with Penang and Terengganu having a comfortable water reserve margin of 20% at the end of 2022.

However, Nik Nazmi said Perlis and Melaka had low reserves at 10%, while Kedah and Kelantan had no reserves.

“Looking at the present-day situation, there is no need for water rationing. There will be stricter measures when necessary, such as curbs on water use for non-critical sectors,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said power consumption had increased during the dry and hot season, with the highest peak load recorded on May 11 at 19,716MW, which is 533MW higher than the previous high recorded last year.

The demand for power was expected to remain above 19,000MW until August, he said.

“This demand would be met through existing reserve margins. Nevertheless, we encourage people to use electricity efficiently during this period,” he said.

For Sabah, he said the peak load reached 1,080MW between January and May, surpassing the figure of 1,032MW last year.

He said this power load was expected to cause power cuts in Sabah as power supply issues persisted there.

“We have several short, medium and long-term measures in the works to resolve the power supply problem in Sabah,” he said.