A video of a claim by a Chinese national that she had been the victim of an extortion by a policeman had gone viral in early April.

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman was charged in the magistrates’ court here today with extorting money from a woman after her foreigner friend was unable to produce her passport.

Ikhwan Mahat, 32, claimed trial after the charge was read and explained to him by a court interpreter.

He is alleged to have demanded RM200 from Lee Log Ling, 25, to ensure that no action was taken on her Chinese national friend.

The offence is said to have been committed at Jalan Dato Onn here at about 11pm on March 23.

The offence carries a maximum two of three potential punishments – a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine or whipping – upon conviction.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan set bail at RM3,000 and fixed July 17 for mention.

Ikhwan posted bail.

Lawyer P Purshotaman represented Ikhwan, while deputy public prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal appeared for the prosecution.

