The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission has received 302 complaints during the first five months of this year.

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has developed the complaint resolution and investigation handling system (SPAPS) to enable the public to lodge complaints online against enforcement agencies and officers.

SPAPS is an upgrade of the system which manually handled complaints and investigations previously. It can now be accessed via https://spaps.eaic.gov.my/.

EAIC chairman Sidek Hassan said the commission must ensure the delivery system is more effective as most businesses are now conducted online.

“The EAIC will still receive complaints via other channels, such as emails and official letters. Complainants can also come directly to the EAIC office,” said Sidek, in launching the system.

According to the EAIC, it recorded 302 complaints related to enforcement misconduct this year up until May 31. It received a total of 704 complaints in 2022.

A check on the EAIC website showed that as of April 30, it had opened a total of nine investigation papers involving the police and one probe paper each involving the national registration department (JPN) and road transport department (JPJ).