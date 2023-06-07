SEREMBAN: Faisal Hamzah, son of former home minister Hamzah Zainudin, will file representation to the attorney-general about the cooking oil subsidy violation charges he is facing, his lawyer said.

Nasuha Badrul Din informed sessions court judge Mazni Nawi on the new development when the case was brought for mention today.

Mazni then set July 12 for next mention. Faisal was not present during proceedings today because he was sick.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Syazwani Zawawi told the court that the prosecution had disclosed all its documents to the defence.

On April 5, Faisal, 39, and his business partner, Azizul Abdul Halim, 55, pleaded not guilty at the Seremban sessions court to nine counts of submitting fake invoices and possessing more than the permitted amount of subsidised cooking oil.

According to the charge sheet, Faisal and Azizul – as directors of Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd, a licensed wholesaler of subsidised cooking oil – were charged with giving false information on documents or invoices for the sale of the controlled item, under Section 8(4) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, to two retail stores in Seremban.

The offences were allegedly committed at the domestic trade and cost of living ministry’s state office at 5pm on Aug 12, 2022.

The company was also charged with submitting false invoices and possession of cooking oil in excess of the 50-tonne limit, in accordance with Regulation 9(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

The offences were allegedly committed at the ministry’s state office and Rimba Merpati’s business premises at the Sinar Andalas industrial area, Senawang, at 11.15pm on Aug 11 and at 5pm on Aug 12, 2022.