Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad says the state stands to benefit from such sales.

IPOH: Perak is ready to sell sand and stones to Penang if there is a request from the state government, said Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad.

He said with the right price and if the state benefits from the sale, the Perak government would consider the request as they are already selling sand.

He said this at a press conference after an event to pledge the donation of sacrificial cows by five state government-linked companies at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor was quoted as saying that Kedah would not sell sand and stones to Penang for its Penang South Islands (PSI) project.

Sanusi claimed that the project was only implemented for the benefit of the rich because the houses there will be sold at a high price to recover the money used in the reclamation project.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the Perak government received a donation of 400 cows worth RM2.92 million from the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation, Perak Water Board, Perak State Secretary Corporation, Perak Menteri Besar Corporation and Perak State Development Corporation.

He said 59 state constituencies, including those under the opposition, will each receive five cows in conjunction with the ibadah korban (sacrificial rites) at the end of this month.