The Umno president says the perception that its cooperation with PH diminishes its stand on Malay rights is false.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed criticism over the party’s cooperation with DAP in the unity government, citing PAS’ previous political alliance with DAP.

“Why is it that when Umno is working with DAP, we are accused of sacrificing the principles of Islam? PAS had also worked with DAP in the past,” he told reporters at the Umno general assembly here.

PAS and DAP were once partners in the Barisan Alternatif and Pakatan Rakyat coalitions.

Zahid said the perception that Umno’s cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) “diminishes” its stand on Malay rights, Islam, the Malay Rulers and the Malay language was false.

“PH has always respected and upheld these principles and therefore there are no problems in this cooperation.”

He said Umno grassroots must admit that the party was not as “dominant” as it used to be, adding that Umno must work hard to ensure that it wins in all the seats it will be contesting for in the upcoming state elections.

“In the previous two general elections, our weakness was infighting.

“This time, we must come together and move forward (as a party).”

State polls are due to be held in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu within the next three months as the respective state legislative assemblies come to the end of their terms.

