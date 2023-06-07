Mohamad Hasan urges Umno members to ensure the unity government becomes a success, so that the party can regain Malaysians’ trust.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has urged party members to ensure that the unity government becomes a success, so that the party can regain the trust of Malaysians.

Mohamad said Umno risked being punished by voters even more severely if the party did not take the current opportunity of being in the government seriously.

“If we fail to make this government a success, who else will trust Umno after this?” he said in launching the general assembly of Umno’s Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings.

“Imagine the implications for Umno if we waste this opportunity; if we do not perform and if we cause problems for the unity government.

“Not only will we disappoint ourselves, but we will also be disappointing our beloved King. We will also cause the people to be all the more fed up with our political drama,” said Mohamad, who is also known as Tok Mat.

