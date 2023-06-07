The Pahang-based suspect is alleged to have received monthly bribes of between RM300 and RM3,000 over five years.

KUANTAN: The Pahang branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained an immigration officer to assist in a bribery investigation in which he is believed to have pocketed more than RM500,000.

The MACC, in a statement today, said the 37-year-old suspect was detained after giving a statement at its office in Kuantan this evening.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 for giving or accepting gratification.

The suspect is alleged to have received monthly bribes of between RM300 and RM3,000 – between 2018 and 2022 – from the owners of entertainment centres, massage parlours, orchards and lumber mills in his district so as not to pursue them over work permit issues.

Pahang MACC director Hairuzam Amin Hamim confirmed the arrest but declined to comment further.