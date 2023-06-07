JOHOR BAHRU: A trader is facing 10 charges of making and initiating transmission of offensive communications mixed with insults against Islam, Allah and the prophet, through a Facebook account in April.

Alimuddin Hayat, 39, pleaded not guilty in the sessions court today when six of the charges were read before judge Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail. The remaining four charges were read out before judge VM Mabel Sheela.

The widower and father-of-two was accused of knowingly making and sending communications that were offensive, and insult Islam, Allah and the prophet, using the Facebook account “Ali Tikos”.

One of his posts was read at 10pm on April 26 at a house in the Larkin public flats and a report was lodged against him.

Alimuddin is charged with committing the offences under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He faces a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year or both, and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutors Umar Faiz Abdul Kohar and Noor Idayu Salim offered bail of RM15,000 each for the six charges with one surety.

Alimuddin pleaded for a lower bail as he has two children and no regular income. Kamal set bail at RM9,000 in one surety for the six charges.

In the second court, deputy public prosecutor S Thiviya sought bail of RM10,000 but Mabel also set the sum at RM9,000.

The cases will be mentioned again on July 9.