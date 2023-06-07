The 29-year-old suspect was caught yesterday after a recording of the incident on the road to the Cameron Highlands went viral.

IPOH: The man who was filmed assaulting a female driver while travelling to Tapah from Cameron Highlands has been remanded for three days.

Tapah police chief Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said a remand order has been issued against the 29-year-old, who works as a factory supervisor in Serdang, Selangor, until June 9.

The remand application was made under Sections 323, 506 and 509 of the Penal Code. Section 329 deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt, section 506 with criminal intimidation, and section 509 with insulting the modesty of a person.

Yesterday, the man was arrested by the police in Serdang and taken to the Tapah police station to assist in the investigation.

A 59-second video, which has since gone viral, showed the suspect getting out of his car and knocking on the window of the vehicle behind him before berating the female driver and hitting her on the head.

The incident is understood to have occurred on the road near the Lata Iskandar Resort when the two cars stopped during a traffic congestion.

It was reported that the 24-year-old female driver, who was with her younger brother, had tried to overtake the car in front of her but failed.