Minister stops short of naming the supposed culprit, but says he has no problems in his relationship with other stakeholders.

KUALA LUMPUR: Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the government is doing its best to resolve the water issue in Kedah, but feels a certain “troublemaker” might be causing the problem.

He said this is despite the “smooth” cooperation between Kedah’s water authorities and his ministry.

“There is no problem with the Kedah government. I have met the water exco (executive councillor) and Syarikat Air Darul Aman.

“However, I am not sure if there is a certain individual in Kedah that is looking for trouble on purpose,” he told the Dewan Rakyat in response to Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian), who asked about the government’s commitment to resolving the state’s water issues.

Nik Nazmi said the federal government remained dedicated to resolving water problems in all states.

“Our engagements with the states have been cordial, and the ministry is diligently working towards resolving critical water issues, such as that faced by Kedah,” he said.