National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang says the existing laws are capable of safeguarding the relationship among the different races.

PETALING JAYA: There is no need for the government to enact a new law to handle racial or religious hatred at this time, says national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang.

Aaron said it would be sufficient for the authorities to increase the enforcement of existing laws to handle any action that touched on racial or religious sensitivities.

He said the existing laws were capable of ensuring the relationship among the different races was preserved, citing the Sedition Act, the Communications and Multimedia Act, and several sections under the Penal Code.

“Anyone that intentionally makes a statement or commits an action that can threaten national unity can be investigated and charged,” he said in a written Dewan Rakyat reply. .

“However, if the situation becomes desperate and the government thinks a review of existing laws is needed to stem hate speech or provocative acts that can threaten the nation’s harmony, the ministry will fully support this.”

He was replying to V Ganabatirau (PH-Klang), who asked if Putrajaya planned to formulate an anti-racial hate speech law or minority protection Act.