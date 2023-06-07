Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says the two PN MPs were investigated by the police over statements they had made about overthrowing the government.

PETALING JAYA: Investigation papers into two Perikatan Nasional MPs over remarks on toppling the government have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang (PN-Marang) were investigated by the police after reports were lodged against them.

Saifuddin said Shahidan was probed over his claim last year that there were plans to topple the unity government to put PN in power.

Meanwhile, Hadi was probed over a statement about overthrowing the government through democratic means.

“The two probe papers have been submitted to the AGC,” said Saifuddin in a written parliamentary reply.

He was responding to RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) who wanted to know what action had been taken against those who had plans to topple the government.

In December, Shahidan reportedly said “we are working towards ensuring that the Cabinet will not last long”.

He later said his statement was merely his opinion. “When I said that there was a move, that was my move,” said the former minister.

In March, Hadi said the opposition had every right to formulate plans to overthrow the government, adding that no one could stop it from happening.

He said the opposition was working on retaking Putrajaya “not only through elections but also in Parliament”, adding that this was commonplace in a democratic country.