PETALING JAYA: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor has denied wanting the Federal Constitution amended to support his claim that Penang belongs to Kedah.

“I didn’t say this anywhere. I have never said that. Yesterday’s discussion in Parliament was based on a wrong quote, and everyone referred to that mistake.

“Everything that was said was wrong. Whatever they said was wrong,” he said at a press conference after a Kedah executive council meeting.

Sanusi said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng should have called him to clarify the matter instead of blindly trusting news portals.

“Since when are portals used as references by the government? They have their own sources. They could have just asked me,” said the Kedah menteri besar.

Last week, FMT quoted Sanusi as saying he wanted the Federal Constitution to be amended to support his claim that Penang belongs to Kedah.

Sanusi said historical and academic studies supported his claim that Kedah owned Penang, adding that there was a need for the current generation to rectify the “distortion of history” and amend the Federal Constitution accordingly.

“Given that the Federal Constitution can be amended in Parliament every year to accommodate present needs, why should the discovery of strong evidence be disregarded simply because of what is written in the constitution?

“Parts of history that have been distorted by certain parties need to be corrected by the generation that has the awareness to take action for the sake of truth and to reject falsehoods,” he had said in text messages to FMT.

When asked which parts of the Federal Constitution needed to be amended, Sanusi had said it would be “any amendable portions” concerning the federation’s members.

“If there are any parts that cannot be amended, it would be clearly stated. There are parts in the constitution that can only be amended with the Conference of Rulers’ permission,” he said.