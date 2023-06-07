The Kedah menteri besar will also turn over any documentation the authorities require.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor said he is willing to be investigated by the police over his comments that Penang belongs to Kedah, adding that he will also turn over any documentation the authorities require.

“Investigation in this world is normal, investigation in the afterlife is even worse,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Sanusi, who is also the Kedah Perikatan Nasional chief, said the police will interview him at his office in Wisma Darul Aman, Alor Setar, later this evening, but he could not confirm the time.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that they will take Sanusi’s statement as part of their investigation under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for making statements that lead to public alarm and distress, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network service.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in Parliament the police have handed over part of the investigation paper to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Sanusi has reiterated his belief that Kedah “owns Penang”, asserting that the territory of the sultanate extended to Balik Pulau on Penang island.

He reportedly said Kedah and Penang do not have a border because Penang still belongs to Kedah, further claiming that Kedah only shares a border with Perak and Perlis.

He also said that historical and academic studies supported his claim.