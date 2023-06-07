The law and institutional reform minister slams the claimants’ decision to ‘jump’ to courts in other countries for a judgment.

KUALA LUMPUR: The so-called heirs to the Sulu sultan should have settled their claim over Sabah in Spain first if they were “really honest and transparent”, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said.

She questioned the claimants’ decision to “jump” to courts in other countries for a decision over the matter.

“The right thing to do is to sort out (the matter) in Spain first and leave the other countries alone,” she told a press conference at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Azalina also questioned the claimants’ push for a court award to be executed when the judgment was being challenged.

“This is why I keep calling it a Sulu fraud. Only fraudulent people do this, they keep jumping,” she said.

Yesterday, Malaysia won a legal battle in France that will likely cancel an award of about US$15 billion over territorial claims related to Sabah.

The Paris Court of Appeal ruled that the arbitration court that ordered Malaysia to make the payment to the so-called heirs of Sulu – the erstwhile rulers of the region – did not have jurisdiction in the case.

Azalina said she hoped that the decision yesterday would help the cases due to go to court in the Netherlands and Luxembourg later this month and in September, respectively.

Azalina also said the court yesterday ordered the payment of €100,000 (RM491,400) in costs to the Malaysian government.

“I am quite interested to know who’s going to pay us the €100,000. I don’t know whether the eight claimants are going to pay, or their funders will do so on their behalf.”

She added that the government will do all it takes to ensure the truth is told about the issue and that the claimants will pay costs.

“Someone has to pay our bill,” she said.

In March, a court in Paris upheld a stay order obtained by Malaysia, pending a decision on Malaysia’s claim that the order infringed its sovereignty over Sabah.

Azalina said yesterday that the French court’s decision “implies” that the Paris appeals court will annul the US$15 billion award in a subsequent ruling.

