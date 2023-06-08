A Bersatu MP had asked how the law and institutional reform minister intends to plug holes in the system, as information getting to the press appeared to be selective.

KUALA LUMPUR: Leaks from anonymous sources from within the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission are in no way related to the agency itself, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

“The leaks provided by the ‘source’ are in no way related to the official statements issued by the MACC or its official spokesperson,” said law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said.

Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) had wanted to know how the agency was combating anonymous leaks to the press.

He called for tighter security to plug loopholes and prevent speculation that these leaks are planned and selective “for certain goals”.

In a written reply, Azalina said the MACC Act prohibits any information on the agency’s investigations from being revealed until charges are filed in court.

The MACC has been investigating Bersatu over alleged misuse of public funds, while party president and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been charged with corruption.

MACC has also seized Bersatu’s accounts, an action which is being challenged in court by the party.