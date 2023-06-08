Revenue Group founder Ng Shih Chiow is charged with conspiring with the firms’ manager to forge invoices and purchase orders.

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman claimed trial in the sessions court here today on 12 charges of using false documents to cheat three firms of RM13 million.

Revenue Group founder Ng Shih Chiow was accused of conspiring with Cheng Choon Choon, a manager of the three businesses – Syarikat Golden Infor Services, Accucom Solution PLT, and Omega Dynasty Sdn Bhd – to forge invoices and purchase orders with an intention to cheat.

He was charged under Section 468 of the Penal Code for the offences allegedly committed between May 2020 and August 2022 at Wisma Revenue in Kepong.

If found guilty, Ng faces a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed Ng bail of RM500,000 in one surety.

She also ordered him to report himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters every month pending disposal of the case.

The court fixed July 18 for the next case management.

Ng was represented by lawyers Amer Hamzah Arshad and New Sin Yew. Deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai appeared for the prosecution.

In March, Ng and his brother Shih Fang were charged with fraudulent disposal of a company vehicle.