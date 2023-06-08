The Umno president says DAP had already agreed to respect Malay rights and the position of Islam, the Malay rulers and the Malay language.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has downplayed a call for DAP to apologise to the party over past accusations levelled at it, saying there was no need to prolong the issue.

Zahid said DAP had agreed, when forming the unity government with Umno, to uphold and respect Malay rights and the position of Islam, the Malay rulers and the Malay language.

“They (DAP) agreed (to the condition), so there isn’t a need to bring up the matter again,” he said at a press conference at the Umno general assembly here today.

Earlier, Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh demanded an open apology from DAP, saying it was necessary if the party wanted to win the backing of the Malays and Umno supporters in the upcoming state elections.

He said if DAP could apologise to Gabungan Parti Sarawak before the formation of the unity government, it could do the same for Umno.

Last year, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook publicly apologised to GPS leaders during a visit to meet GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Meanwhile, Zahid said he wished former Umno leaders “good luck” on their anticipated acceptance into PAS’ ranks.

On May 18, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said former minister Annuar Musa and at least 10 other former Umno members were set to join the party soon.

Takiyuddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional’s deputy secretary-general, said the coalition would consider fielding its new recruits in the state elections due in the next two months.

