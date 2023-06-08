The Umno deputy president says everyone must be magnanimous as partners in the same government.

KUALA LUMPUR: It’s a good suggestion to ask DAP to apologise for accusations it made against Umno in the past when the two parties were political rivals, says Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

“There’s no problem, it’s a good suggestion,” he said, recalling how DAP apologised to Sarawak for past remarks that offended the Borneo state.

“If it’s possible (for DAP to apologise to Umno) it would be good. Working together under the same government, we must be magnanimous,” Mohamad, who is also known as Tok Mat, told reporters after an Umno Supreme Council meeting here tonight.

Earlier today, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh demanded an open apology from DAP, saying it was necessary if DAP wanted to win the support of Malay voters and Umno supporters in the coming state elections.

Although Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi played down the call for an apology by saying there was no need to prolong the issue, Akmal reaffirmed the wing’s stand.

He said he would not withdraw his statement as he was voicing out what grassroot members wanted.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said those seeking to join Umno can soon apply online after an amendment to the party constitution is approved by the general assembly tomorrow.

Separately, Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will be attending the general assembly tomorrow. “I am expecting him to arrive around 8:30am,” he told reporters.

Other leaders of parties in the unity government are also expected to attend the assembly tomorrow, the first time that DAP and PKR leaders will be attending the annual event.

