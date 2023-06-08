Deputy economy minister Hanifah Hajar Taib says 15% of Malaysia’s population will be aged 60 years and above by 2030.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is developing a national ageing blueprint in preparation for the country’s transition to an “ageing nation” by 2030.

Deputy economy minister Hanifah Hajar Taib said 15% of Malaysia’s population will be made up of those aged 60 years and above by 2030.

“Moving forward, the economy ministry, in collaboration with the World Bank, is in the process of formulating a strategic plan and action agenda for national ageing, known as the ‘national ageing blueprint’,” she told the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said the blueprint is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 and will consist of short, medium and long-term action plans.

The blueprint will help the government address the impact of an ageing population, including on economic growth, productivity, workforce, social protection and healthcare for the elderly.

Hanifah was responding to Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya), who asked about the government’s long-term plan to address the challenges Malaysia will face as it moves towards becoming an aging nation by 2030.

She also said the government would consider a universal pension scheme as part of the blueprint.