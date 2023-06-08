MACC cannot reveal the details yet, says minister Azalina Othman Said.

KUALA LUMPUR: Details of the investigation into a foreign worker recruitment case cannot be revealed yet as the investigations are continuing, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Several senior officers in the human resources ministry have been implicated in the case.

Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) had asked about the findings of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission’s investigation into the case.

In a written reply, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said no details would be released while the investigation was continuing.

During the investigation, human resources minister V Sivakumar was questioned by the anti-graft agency. Three of Sivakumar’s aides were arrested by MACC in April, believed to be in connection with the approval of migrant worker quotas.

On May 9, Sivakumar said five of his aides had been sacked to ensure that the ministry would be able to function well.

Mitra accounts submitted for audit

Deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh said the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) had submitted its accounting and financial information to the national audit department today.

The department is in the midst of conducting an audit of programmes carried out by Mitra from 2016 until 2022.

Ramkarpal, in a written reply to RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), said the matter was now with the audit department, though MACC is also investigating allegations of misappropriated Mitra funds.

Rayer had asked if the prime minister’s department would release the forensic report concerning Mitra funds spent from 2018 to 2022.

Ramkarpal said a special Mitra task force, chaired by the MP for Sungai Buloh, R Ramanan, had ordered Mitra to request the audit department to conduct an audit on its programmes for the Indian community between 2016 to 2022.