Dr Mahathir Mohamad said sending police to question him over his remarks “is a form of threat”.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has challenged the authorities to prove that a recent statement he made involving the Malay rulers was incorrect.

Failure to do so would mean that his recent questioning by police was a form of intimidation, he said.

“If what I say is wrong, prove it. If not, sending the police to question me is a form of threat,” he said in a Facebook post.

Mahathir was recently investigated by police after it was alleged that he had insulted the royalty when he said Malays could not rely on the rulers to protect them.

Police said last week that they were in the process of referring the investigation paper to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

In his posting today, Mahathir said he would answer questions he declined to respond to during interrogation if he was “charged in open court”.

He questioned the reform agenda of the unity government led by Anwar Ibrahim, saying: “I must admit that I felt my freedom of speech is not part of the reforms promised.”

Mahathir also claimed that preventing Malays from speaking about “their problems” was a racist move.