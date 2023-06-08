The closing date for registration will be announced after the Election Commission meets to discuss the polling date for state elections.

PETALING JAYA: Registration for postal voting in the coming state elections will open on June 15.

The Election Commission said the final date for registration will be announced after the EC’s special meeting to discuss the polling date for the state elections.

Those eligible to register as postal voters are election workers, EC officials, members of the media, Malaysians living abroad and officers in certain government agencies or organisations.

Registration must be done online at https://myspr.spr.gov.my while members of the armed forces and police must register manually.

Overseas postal voters should contact the EC to verify or update their addresses. Those voting from overseas must contact 03-8892 7218 or email [email protected] by June 23.