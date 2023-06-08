Johari Abdul said his decision was based on the parliamentary Standing Orders and the Federal Constitution.

KUALA LUMPUR: Muda’s Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was today reprimanded for not giving the full story in claiming that his motion on the littoral combat ship (LCS) controversy was rejected as it was neither a pressing matter nor one of public interest.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul said the Muar MP was being unfair as he had explained to the latter that the said motion did not fulfil the parliamentary Standing Orders.

Johari also said he had informed Syed Saddiq in a letter that the defence ministry was required to submit progress reports on the LCS project every three months to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) until its completion.

“PAC has decided to visit the (the LCS assembly site in) Lumut and conduct further investigations.

“Since the PAC had already made a decision, what is left to discuss? Wait until (the MPs get) the PAC report, and then we can debate it. I will allow it.”

He pointed out that his decisions were based on parliamentary Standing Orders and the Federal Constitution.

“Therefore, it is not fair for Muar and other parties (to criticise me). If you want to fight among yourselves, go ahead. I don’t care. But don’t attack the Speaker.”

He then instructed Syed Saddiq to correct his statement made in the Dewan.

“Don’t be unfair (towards me). If you want to play politics, go ahead but not with me as I am no longer a politician, but the Speaker of the House.”

The LCS project is said to be the largest defence procurement in Malaysia’s history with a total cost of RM9 billion.

The project came under much scrutiny last year after PAC revealed that not a single ship had been completed although Putrajaya had spent RM6.08 billion on it.

It had been awarded to Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) through direct negotiations.

