KUALA LUMPUR: A Super League football player was arrested yesterday after he was believed to have caused injury to his girlfriend following a misunderstanding in a hotel room in Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said a report was lodged by the victim, a local woman, at 6am yesterday.

He said the misunderstanding between the couple had led to injuries to the victim’s body, while her mobile phone was also damaged.

Police arrested the suspect at a hotel in Petaling Jaya to assist in the investigation. He has been released on police bail. The case is being investigated for causing injury and committing mischief.