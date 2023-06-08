KUALA LUMPUR: Nizar Najib, the son of former prime minister Najib Razak, said Umno Youth has promised to fight for his father’s “comeback”.

Nizar said Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh told him this when he and his brother Nazifuddin received an award on behalf of their father at the Youth wing’s assembly earlier.

“We felt touched by the honour given by Umno Youth,” he told reporters here today.

“I appreciate Umno’s efforts to fight for my father’s freedom, as he continues serving his sentence in Kajang prison.”

Earlier this morning, Akmal presented an Umno Youth leadership award to Najib which was received by the two brothers.

It was a gesture of appreciation for Najib’s contribution to the country, according to Akmal, who commended the ex-Pekan MP for implementing inclusive policies that prioritised the welfare of the people.

Nizar said his family appreciated the award as his father had remained steadfastly loyal to the party, despite the numerous challenges he had encountered.

Nizar, who is the Peramu Jaya assemblyman, said: “My family and I do not want the momentum to (free Najib to) slow down or fade, or people will forget (about him).”

Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence after the Federal Court upheld his conviction for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust for embezzling RM42 million in SRC International funds.

