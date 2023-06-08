Noraini Ahmad says joining forces with Pakatan Harapan shows the party puts the nation’s interest above its ‘ego’.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno’s decision to work with Pakatan Harapan is proof that it is mature and can adapt to the current situation, the party’s Wanita chief, Noraini Ahmad, said.

Noraini said joining forces with PH also proved that the party placed the nation’s interest above its “ego”.

Before the 15th general election, Umno was adamant it would not work with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and traditional rival DAP.

“Umno is not a party resistant to change. Neither are we a racist party,” she told Wania Umno delegates at their general assembly here today.

Noraini recalled how Umno members reacted with shock, disappointment and concern when Barisan Nasional decided to join the unity government.

“But, putting aside personal sentiments, the fact is there is wisdom in Umno being a strategic partner in the unity government,” she said.

Noraini said that as Umno was no longer a dominant party in the country, it had to reach a compromise with other parties, especially in the coming state elections.

She said the party would not contest every seat.

“We need to compromise in order to secure victory for the unity government that we all support,” she said.

Yesterday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reminded party members to accept that the party is no longer the dominant political force in Malaysia that it once was.

Zahid said the party must be prepared to do the groundwork and seize every opportunity that arises during the state elections.

Umno won 26 of Barisan Nasional’s 30 seats in the Nov 19 general election, its worst-ever election performance.