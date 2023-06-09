The last time Anwar Ibrahim spoke at the Umno general assembly was in June 1998 as the party’s deputy president.

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-five years after being sacked from Umno in 1998, Anwar Ibrahim has returned to the party’s headquarters to attend the 2023 Umno general assembly at the World Trade Centre here.

The prime minister was seen entering the building at about 9.10am.

The last time Anwar addressed the Umno general assembly was in June 1998, as the party’s deputy president. He was sacked from the party three months later.

For the 2022 annual general assembly, which was held in January, Umno did not extend an invitation to any leaders from parties in the unity government.

Among other party leaders who entered the Umno headquarters were deputy prime minister and PBB senior vice-president Fadillah Yusof, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, MIC president SA Vigneswaran, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Warisan president Shafie Apdal.

As Anwar entered the venue, hundreds of Umno members were seen holding up posters with the message “Justice For Najib Razak” in solidarity with the former party president.

Earlier, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Anwar and the other party leaders from the unity government had been invited as guests of honour for the annual general assembly.

However, he added that none of them will be making any speeches.

