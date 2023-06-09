The 45-year-old already has two unsettled traffic summons, says Ampang Jaya district police chief Farouk Eshak.

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a 45-year-old food delivery rider who was caught pulling a dangerous stunt on the road while riding his motorcycle.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Farouk Eshak said police came across a viral video of the suspect’s antics yesterday, which showed the man riding his motorcycle “hands-free” while sitting on a carrier box.

Farouk added that he was riding at a speed that could endanger himself and other road users.

The man was arrested at his house in Kampung Cheras Baru, Kuala Lumpur, and his motorcycle was seized. He was taken to the Ampang Jaya traffic police station for further investigation.

Police discovered that the man had two unsettled traffic summons.

Farouk said the case is being investigated for dangerous driving, which is punishable with up to five years’ jail and a fine between RM5,000 and RM15,000. If found guilty, the suspect will also have his licence suspended for up to five years.