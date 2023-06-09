Initial investigations found that Chong Sum Yee, 22, had travelled from Chiang Rai, Thailand to Tachilek, Myanmar.

BANGKOK: The Malaysian embassy in Bangkok is working closely with the Thai authorities, especially Thai police, to locate the missing Malaysian woman who was last seen in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.

According to media reports, 22-year-old Chong Sum Yee had flown to Chiang Mai on May 29 and travelled to the northernmost district of Mae Sai, which borders Tachilek in Myanmar, where incidents of human trafficking had been reported previously.

Thai police said initial investigations found that the beautician had crossed the border into Tachilek.

“We are working closely to locate (Chong) and secure her safety,” said Malaysian ambassador to Thailand Jojie Samuel.

Yesterday, a woman believed to be Chong appeared in three online videos, claiming she was “safe and healthy”.

With a smiling face, she pleaded for the police to stop bothering the driver who sent her there. She said the driver knew nothing about her situation.

But her mother Chee Choy Wen, who arrived in Mae Sai on Wednesday, said Chong has yet to contact the family.

“Until I meet her and hold her in my arms, I will continue to search for her,” Chee said in a Facebook post.

Penang father pleads for return of missing daughter

In Penang, a contractor has appealed for his 25-year-old daughter, Tan Shu Chyi, to return home. Shu Chyi, who worked as a receptionist in a company in Kuala Lumpur, has been missing since May 1.

“We always kept in touch via phone calls. It’s just that she suddenly disappeared on May 1 and I’ve not been able to reach her since,” said Tan Boon Chai, 57, at a press conference in George Town.

“On May 20, I received a call from a man who claimed that my daughter had borrowed money from him. I was told that she owed about RM2,500 and that the debt had increased to RM6,000 including interest.”

Boon Chai expressed concern that Shu Chyi may have been hurt or abused by the moneylender. He has also lodged a police report over the matter.