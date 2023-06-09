Urging the party to reinstate his membership, the former Pasir Salak MP says he knows all of PN’s weaknesses.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has urged Umno to lift his suspension and reinstate him as a member so he can help with the party’s campaign for the coming state elections.

Tajuddin said he needed his “keris” back to help Umno “go to war”.

“I know PAS’ weaknesses and I know Bersatu’s weaknesses. I know all of Perikatan Nasional’s weaknesses. Give me my keris,” he said at a press conference at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

“Tell the president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) to reinstate me as an Umno member. After my suspension is lifted, I will fight for the party’s interests. I’m ready, send me anywhere.”

Tajuddin was suspended from the party for six years last October, after being removed as an Umno Supreme Council member in June 2022.

A few days after his removal from the Supreme Council, he launched a scathing attack against Zahid and urged him to step down as Umno president.

He accused Zahid of making decisions for the party unilaterally, saying members of the Supreme Council – the highest decision-making body in Umno – simply went along with his decisions.

Earlier today, Tajuddin accused Ahmad Maslan of failing in his previous role as Umno secretary-general, saying the Pontian MP did not advise the party president well.

He claimed that Ahmad, who is now an Umno Supreme Council member, only listened to certain “people” around him, but failed to heed the voice of the grassroots.

Tajuddin also repeated his claim that PN had offered to field him as a candidate in the recent 15th general election, but he refused.