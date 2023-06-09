The Penang chief minister says the state’s constitution requires all executive councillors to be elected as assemblymen first.

PETALING JAYA: Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow says DAP has no issue with having Umno state executive councillors, but the Barisan Nasional lynchpin must first ensure it wins seats in the coming state election.

Chow, who is also the Penang Pakatan Harapan chief, pointed out that the state constitution required all exco members to be elected as assemblymen first.

“If none of (Umno’s) candidates wins a seat, they cannot be a part of the exco lineup. That’s the political reality, so Umno needs to win,” he said, according to Sinar Harian.

He reiterated that he had no qualms about appointing Umno assemblymen as exco members as it was in line with the consensus to form the unity government after the last general election.

“This consensus and cooperation will continue during and after the elections in the six states,” he said.

Chow was responding to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying he wanted Umno representatives to be part of the state governments led by PH after the upcoming state elections.

Zahid had reminded Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who attended the Umno general assembly this morning, that Umno did not have any representatives in the Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan governments presently.