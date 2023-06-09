DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says there are challenges ahead which the two parties must overcome together.

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has urged Umno Youth to forget the acrimonious past the former traditional rivals had.

Loke said it was time to move on following the wing’s call for DAP to apologise to Umno.

“I agree with the Umno president’s view that we move on, forget the old stories and remain together for the sake of the country,” he said, referring to Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s comments on the same issue.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the 2023 Umno annual general assembly today.

Loke said six months had passed since the formation of the unity government and there had been no issue so far.

“We should look ahead as there are many challenges that we should overcome together.”

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh demanded an open apology from DAP, saying it was necessary if DAP wanted to win the support of Malay voters and Umno supporters in the upcoming state elections.

While Zahid played down the call for an apology by saying there was no need to prolong the issue, his deputy Mohamad Hasan said it was a good idea.

Akmal later said the wing would not back down on the demand.

Meanwhile, in response to Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil’s comment that DAP should fend for itself, Loke said it is better for everyone in the unity government to work together in order to strengthen its position.

“Every party has its own strength so we should come together and unite for the state elections,” he said.

He added that although DAP has its own methods when it comes to campaigning, election preparation and machinery, it welcomes the opportunity to work alongside other parties.

“We encourage other parties to join us to strengthen the position of the unity government.

Earlier today, Isham was resolute in his refusal to support DAP. He said his priority would be to support Umno candidates to ensure they could defeat Perikatan Nasional candidates in the upcoming state polls.

