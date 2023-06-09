Noor Azlan Ghazali says producing high-quality talent is one of the most critical aspects toward making Malaysia a developed high-income nation.

PETALING JAYA: A former vice-chancellor of University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has questioned the actual quality of the education system following the release of the 2022 SPM examination results yesterday.

Noor Azlan Ghazali, who is also an economist, said generally, the 2022 SPM results showed an improvement in the country’s education.

“The education ministry also confirmed that the quality of the national education system is on par with international assessments. Every year, we are told that the education system is improving, which is reassuring,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that at the higher education level, public universities such as UKM, Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) all fared well in the Quacquarelli Symonds’ (QS) World University Rankings.

He said, however, in the context of global competitiveness, Malaysia is falling behind.

Citing the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Ranking, he pointed out that the quality of Malaysian talent has been declining every year.

“In 2013, Malaysia was ranked among the top 14 in the world. However, in the latest ranking, we have fallen to 36. It is alarming,” said Noor Azlan, who is also the executive director of the National Economic Council.

He said that in early 2023, the statistics department stated that 170,000 primary school students lacked proficiency in reading. He added that approximately 5.8% (1.9 million) of the Malaysian population have never attended school.

In May, the education ministry reported that nearly 50% (180,680 students) of the 2021 SPM graduates were not interested in pursuing further studies.

“The extreme lack of interest in pursuing further studies is even more concerning because currently, only 28% of Malaysia’s workforce consists of skilled workers.

“This is significantly lower compared with the average of several developed countries, which is around 53%,” Noor Azlan said.

He said the indicators mentioned were very puzzling and questioned the actual quality of the country’s education system.

“We cannot continue like this. One moment we are excellent, proud, and joyful, and the next moment we are worried, troubled, and terrified,” he said.

He stressed that producing high-quality talent is one of the most critical aspects toward making Malaysia a developed high-income nation.