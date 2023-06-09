Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says it is necessary as the gig sector is booming and is expected to grow at a rate of 23% per year.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has called for the immediate setting up of a Gig Economy Commission Malaysia (SEGiM) to regulate the gig industry ecosystem and safeguard the welfare of service providers, suppliers, workers and consumers.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the gig sector is booming in the country, with over 1.12 million gig workers registered with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

“More than 80% of those involved in the gig economy are youths.

“Therefore, let’s not overlook the digital evolution dominating the Malaysian online market, which recorded transactions worth RM52.4 billion in 2020 alone. Moreover, it is expected to grow at a rate of 23% every year,” he said in his speech at the Umno annual general assembly.

Zahid said the establishment of the commission would shed new light on gig economy players such as Grab, Lalamove, foodpanda, and others.

“It will also enable the government to structure the gig economy taxation system, considering the significant outflow of cash through these services to locations abroad,” he added.

Zahid, who is deputy prime minister, also urged the government to expedite the revival of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project.